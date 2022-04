PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the above still photo. Authorities state that on March 25, 2022, at 10:30 pm, the victim, a 64-year-old male, was on the 1300 block of Sansom Street when an unknown white male exited a vehicle and chased the victim demanding money. When the victim fell to the ground, the suspect kicked him and continued to demand money. The suspect then left without taking anything from the victim. The suspect was operating what appears to be a dark color SUV, possibly an Acura.

