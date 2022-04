Click here to read the full article. U.S. consumers are set to break online spending records this year. Annual online spending will likely surpass $1 trillion for the first time in 2022, according to predictions from Adobe in a new report. Adobe data also showed that U.S. consumers spent $1.7 trillion online during the two years of the pandemic, up $609 billion compared with the two preceding years. 2021 was particularly strong, with online spending up 8.9% to $885 billion year-over-year. The company estimates that $32 billion of the uptick in online spending during the pandemic is partly attributed to rising prices due...

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO