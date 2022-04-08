ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Porta-Potty' Attack: Person believed to be homeless humiliates woman in Playa del Rey

By Hailey Winslow
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - It's one of the last remaining coastal wetlands in Southern California. But the 600-acre ecological reserve is being flooded with homeless people living in RVs – and it's only getting worse. A person believed to be homeless threw a portable bathroom at a...

www.foxla.com

