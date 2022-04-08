ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Gators clinch first region championship since 2009

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe path of destruction Vicksburg High’s baseball team has carved through Region 4-5A this season leads right to the mountaintop. Tyler Carter had four hits, including a 400-foot home run, and five RBIs in two games as Vicksburg beat Callaway 10-0 and 19-0 in a doubleheader Thursday in...

www.vicksburgpost.com

The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Size doesn’t matter as much as the MHSAA thinks

There are at least a hundred jokes that go with that question, but it was a serious question that the members of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s executive committee should have asked themselves recently. On Thursday, the MHSAA approved the addition of a new classification, Class 7A, and...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

V105.5 Battle of the Brains hosting final rounds Monday night at Vicksburg Commons

The 2nd Annual V105.5 Battle of the Brains competition started April 9 at the former Bass Outlet. Eleven different teams competed in the Elementary competition, three Junior High teams and three High School teams competed. The top three teams from Division 1, Elementary, advanced to the finals that will take place on April 11 beginning at 6 p.m.
VICKSBURG, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Vicksburg Post

Game Plan

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. VHS volleyball tryouts. Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls volleyball team are scheduled for April 19 and 20, from 4:15 to...
VICKSBURG, MS

