New Orleans, LA

Mic'd Up: ESPN Lafayette's Scott Prather talks Pelicans Clinching Play-In Spot

By Seth Lewis
 4 days ago
In our latest Mic'd Up, Scott Prather, the host of the Great S.C.O.T.T. show on ESPN Lafayette joined us to discuss the Pelicans. New Orleans clinched a spot in the play-in tournament this week, after starting the season 1-12. What's been the biggest key to the Pels turnaround? Who's the team MVP? Does Zion have a chance to return this season? We answered all that and more in our discussion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
