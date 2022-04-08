ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, LA

Nice weather for River City Fest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, La. - Logansport's River City Fest...

WTOK-TV

Nice St. Patrick’s Day weather, but severe storms are possible Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Aside from dense morning fog, your overall weather for this St. Patrick’s Day looks great! Expect a mix of clouds & sun with above average highs in the mid-upper 70s. If you plan to visit the pubs this evening...temps between 7PM and 10PM will stay in the 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.
MERIDIAN, MS
KXLY

Sunday the warmest one yet in this stretch of nice weather – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Saturday was the first day Spokane officially got above 60 degrees since last October, and on Sunday our region will blast by that brief milestone and see even warmer conditions in the afternoon. Expect more sun poking through hazy high clouds to start the day with some...
SPOKANE, WA
News Channel Nebraska

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of River Country

OMAHA/VALLEY-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4. inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create blowing snow. and reduce visibilities. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday.
OMAHA, NE
City
Sunshine, LA
City
Logansport, LA
WDTN

One more nice weather day on Thursday

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (THURSDAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 73. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers developing in the afternoon, a thunderstorm is possible. High 68. Showers and a few storms are possible on Friday. Chances for soggy weather continue into the weekend. Both Saturday and...
WDTN

Starting the first week of Spring with some nice weather

We will ease into the week with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We expect a few high clouds at times today, but dry conditions will continue. Highs will be about 15-degrees above normal this afternoon, reaching near 70-degrees. Tonight, clouds increase ahead of the next system. Showers will arrive by sunrise...
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MCCURTAIN...NORTHWESTERN BOWIE AND CENTRAL RED RIVER COUNTIES At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Broken Bow, or 21 miles west of De Queen, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Haworth, Garvin, Bokhoma, Eagletown, Farmers Hill, Moon, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Goodlake, Negley, Harris, Goodwater, Shinewell, Silver City, Tom, Holly Creek, Glover and America. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
Mysuncoast.com

Nice weather for the Suncoast with cooler and low humidity air moving in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that triggered yesterday’s rain is now to our south. Winds have shifted north and drier and cooler air will continue to filter in. Our high today will only be in the mid-70s. In fact, a series of cool fronts will move past with little fanfare other than to keep our high temperatures in the mid-70s for about four days. It will be rain-free and sunny into the weekend. However, wind speeds will be up. We may even see small craft advisories at some point over the weekend.
SARASOTA, FL
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: From ice to nice; sunny and 60s later this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Welcome to March, ladies and gentlemen, Ithaca’s most temperamental month of the year. Climatologically, it’s the month with the widest statistical variation from “normal” temperatures, meaning March is often well-below or well-above normal temperature-wise, and tends to have larger tails than the standard “Bell curve” distribution of temperatures.
ITHACA, NY
NBC Washington

Nice Friday Before Chilly, Blustery Weekend Weather in DC Area

Enjoy some sunshine and mild temperatures on Friday in the Washington, D.C., area before chilly, windy weather blows in for the weekend. After a pair of rainy days, heavy rain has moved out. A dense fog advisory was in effect Friday morning for parts of the area. Then highs in the mid-60s were expected Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tranquil weather returns with a nice warming trend

Hello everyone,  Another windy afternoon is underway with northwesterly breezes of 20 to 30 mph.  This is a chilly wind, so coats and sweaters will continue to come in handy.  Precipitation-wise, there may be scattered sprinkles and flurries, but no accumulating snow, or beneficial rain is expected at this time.  As we travel into the evening hours, the […]
