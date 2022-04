SEATTLE — A recent Stessa report found what many Seattle-area residents already know: rent is pricier in the Emerald City than it is in just about any other metro. The report from Stessa — a finance tool that helps real estate investors “maximize their profits” with rental properties — ranked the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area sixth among the nation’s large metros, only trailing — from Nos. 1 through 6, respectively — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim and San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad.

