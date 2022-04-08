ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Jeep's 7 Easter Safari Concepts Take Off-Roading To The Extreme

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeep has always put a lot of effort into the annual Easter Safari event in Moab. Every year, new prototypes and concepts are shown off here and 2022 is no different. Over the past couple of months, Jeep has been teasing us with numerous glimpses of the various vehicles it will...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Jeep is Teasing a Military Style 4xe for 2022 Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep's latest tease for its annual Easter Jeep Safari depicts a military styled Rubicon 4xe. For this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, Jeep is teasing a wide range of Jeep concepts. The latest vehicle appears to be a 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe styled to look like an older military styled Jeep. All Jeep is saying is, “The Jeep brand loves a good trip down memory lane, especially during Easter Jeep Safari. This year, the Jeep design team is hard at work on an off-roader that pays homage to a Jeep vehicle of the past. Hint, it blends military grit and determination with 4xe electric vehicle technology.”
CARS
Popular Mechanics

Toyota’s Latest 4Runner TRD Sport Gives Up Off-Road Ability For On-Road Comfort

The Takeaway: The underpinnings of Toyota’s 4Runner (and Tacoma) haven’t changed for quite some time. However, for 2022, the lineup gains a TRD Sport trim, which is more road-oriented than the other off-road-centric models in the lineup. Toyota says the new sixth trim level adds style, flair, and some road-worthy upgrades. And after my time behind the wheel, I agree with them.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Found The Perfect Way To Combat Rising Car Prices

In a relatively short period of time, the average time an American keeps their car has increased from roughly seven years to 12 years. As a result, financing services have responded with new products to cater to this phenomenon. It's easy enough to get an 84-month/seven-year deal at most manufacturers' in-house financing departments, but Honda stuck firmly to more pragmatic deals, like the Ridgeline deal from 2021. The maximum term available from Honda was 72 months.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's New Battery Tech Sounds Awesome, But It Can Kill You

As the automotive industry rapidly electrifies itself, the race for ultimate efficiency is at a boiling point. It's rather simple really; the company that can produce the most efficient battery wins, right? Between all the major manufacturers, the push for more range and quicker charging times has been bearing fruit, but there's always more room for improvement, and Nissan is one company pushing the limits of current battery tech. The Japanese automotive giant is currently developing advanced solid-state batteries which it hopes will replace lithium-ion batteries. These solid-state batteries have been flaunted as being safer, but as it turns out, things can go very bad, very quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moab, UT
Cars
Local
Utah Cars
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Eluminator Crate Motor Is Back

Americans love a good crate motor. It eliminates the risk of buying a dodgy import motor with an unknown amount of miles on it, it comes with a ton of available parts, official support, and it's a no-brainer for those who want reliable power. The world of the crate motor is starting to turn upside down with the introduction of electric crate motors, and we think Ford has hit the nail on the head with its Eluminator E-Crate Motor. This electric powertrain was introduced late last year and proved to be so popular that it sold out in only a few months. The good news is that it's back.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10th Anniversary Toyota GR86 Is Coming

Enthusiasts had good reason to celebrate when Toyota and Subaru announced new versions of their sports car twins, the GR86 and BRZ, for the 2022 model year. Now, there's news that Toyota will release a tenth-anniversary model for 2023. Internet detectives found a letter from Subaru addressed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that shows VIN decoder info with a listing for the new variants.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Jeep Gladiator#Jeeps#Off Road#Vehicles#American
CarBuzz.com

Mini Cooper S Convertible Gets Flashy New Edition

Earlier this year, Mini announced that it would be introducing a plethora of special edition cars to the U.S. market. This is a strategy that the brand looks to be executing around the world. Included in this was the Resolute Edition which was available for the Cooper S Hardtop, Convertible, and SE electric models. The compact car manufacturer dropped all of the details on what was included with this package but it failed to show us what this would look like on the open-top variant.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Lexus RZ Will Debut With Toyota's Yoke Steering Wheel

Lexus is being tight-lipped about its upcoming EVs. We knew the RZ was on the way and now we know when. Lexus has revealed it will debut on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6am ET. But there's more, and we can tell already it's going to stir up a bit of controversy.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GRMN Supra Coming With 530-HP BMW M Engine

If you were up in arms about Toyota sharing Supra development efforts with BMW, this story might cause more heartburn. A post on Spyder7 asserts that Toyota will borrow a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine from BMW's M Competition cars for a new range-topping GRMN Supra model in 2023. The report revives speculation on the car, which has been going on for some time now.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep's Grand Cherokee L Gamble Paying Off Big Time

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been around for a long time. You probably had a friend who drove a clapped-out one in high school. But the idea behind Jeep's winningest SUV is changing. The Stellantis off-road brand wants to take the Grand Cherokee even more upmarket. You'd think making a staple of the American people-hauler segment more expensive wouldn't work, but it has.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has Increased The LS Hybrid's Price By $21,000

You just have to applaud Lexus for continuing to battle it out in the full-size premium sedan category where the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series continue to reign dominant. Long-standing competitors such as the Jaguar XJhave already bowed out of the competition but the LS maintains its presence in the trying segment.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: A New Kia Telluride Is Coming!

The Kia Telluride may soon become an all-electric SUV known as the EV9, but until that happens, the combustion-powered three-row family hauler remains, in our humble opinion, one of the best options out there. As impressive as its eventual electric replacement will undoubtedly be, the smoke-spewing variant still has a place in the market and is due for a comprehensive refresh.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

SPIED: Refreshed BMW X6 M Will Be A Monster

BMW's M Division is having a fantastic start to its 50th anniversary year and things are only going to get better with the imminent arrival of the M2 and the M3 CS. These two new sports cars are sure to only do good things for BMW's bottom line, but the brand's performance-enhanced SUVs are often even more attractive to the average buyer who has a love for speed and a commitment to family. We've just reported on the facelifted BMW X6, having captured spy shots of the updated model, and now our photographers have caught the high-performance M version testing. Like its everyday sibling, it seems to be getting a more attractive design.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Is Already Changing The New SL-Class

This was a bit unexpected. It was only about a year ago that Mercedes-Benz unveiled its entry-level answer to its own Mercedes-AMG GT: the new SL-Class. If you haven't heard, the sleek drop-top roadster packs a very similar twin-turbo V8 to the one found in the GT, pushing out 577 hp and 590 lb-ft. Now, those numbers could be changing.
MERCEDES, TX
CarBuzz.com

2022 Genesis G70

With the aim of taking on the luxury giants in the automotive industry, Genesis has made a name for itself over the past few years. The new 2022 Genesis G70 returns this year with a makeover to ensure it looks the part when going up against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series. Though the G70 shares many underpinnings with the Kia Stinger, including a turbocharged V6 which develops a little less here at a peak of 365 horsepower, Genesis has taken the platform down a much more premium route and amped up its cornering prowess on the sport-driven models. Luxury and style are the name of the game here, and while Genesis does demand a premium price for its product, it is still more affordable in comparison to its European competitors, while taking a big leap in styling. Will the latest updates to the 2022 G70 help catapult the brand to even greater success or will the other premium automakers try to put it back in its place? To answer this question, Genesis handed us the keys for a week to find out.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Needs Eletre SUV To Make New Sports Cars

The Lotus Eletre was revealed just days ago but not everyone is thrilled that the maker of lightweight sports cars succumbed to the SUV trend. Unlike the legendary Elise, for instance, the Eletre is anything but a lightweight vehicle, and that's hard for many brand loyalists to accept considering the famed "less is more" approach of the Lotus brand. But in order to survive, it was logical that Lotus would eventually build an SUV. After all, low-volume sports cars are not exactly financially lucrative. The Lotus boss has now doubled down on the decision to build the Eletre and says that the model is vital if Lotus is to continue producing news sports cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy