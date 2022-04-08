Jeep's 7 Easter Safari Concepts Take Off-Roading To The Extreme

With the aim of taking on the luxury giants in the automotive industry, Genesis has made a name for itself over the past few years. The new 2022 Genesis G70 returns this year with a makeover to ensure it looks the part when going up against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series. Though the G70 shares many underpinnings with the Kia Stinger, including a turbocharged V6 which develops a little less here at a peak of 365 horsepower, Genesis has taken the platform down a much more premium route and amped up its cornering prowess on the sport-driven models. Luxury and style are the name of the game here, and while Genesis does demand a premium price for its product, it is still more affordable in comparison to its European competitors, while taking a big leap in styling. Will the latest updates to the 2022 G70 help catapult the brand to even greater success or will the other premium automakers try to put it back in its place? To answer this question, Genesis handed us the keys for a week to find out.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO