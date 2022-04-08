ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

North Bay Haven hires new head football coach

By Sam Granville
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven announced their program’s fourth head football coach by hiring former Hilliard head coach John Pate on Thursday.

Pate brings in several decades of coaching experience at both the collegiate and high school levels.

His most recent job was as the head coach for Hillard High School, a 1A program north of Jacksonville where he went 27-15 in four seasons and finished 17-3 in his last two years.

Pate led the Red Flashes to three straight FHAAA playoff appearances and was named the Class A District 5 Coach of the Year in three consecutive seasons.

North Bay Haven football program, Siegal part ways

He has spent the last 15 years coaching at the high school level but previously was a coordinator at Georgia Southern where he was a part of four national championships appearances (three wins) and was also the head coach at an NAIA program.

Pate said on Thursday afternoon that this was an obvious choice for him to come coach in the Panhandle and that he will take the program in the right direction one step at a time.

“My realistic goal, our first goal is that we have to have a winning season, that’s the first goal,” Pate said. “We have to get a winning season, then the goal of getting in the playoffs, then winning a playoff game, then hosting a playoff game, these are all steps you take as you build one.”

North Bay Haven will host a reception for the players, parents and staff to formally introduce Coach Pate on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the school’s media center.

WMBB

Brown hoping to bring ‘Red Pride’ to Bay football program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – New Tornadoes head football coach Jeremy Brown is hoping to ‘Restore the Red Pride’ at Bay, his high school alma mater. “Restore the red,” Brown said. “Do you know what I mean? Restore the legacy of this program, the tradition, and the pride in this program. I think that any […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

North Bay Haven boys’ lacrosse team earns programs first victory

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys’ lacrosse team reached a major milestone Wednesday night, winning their first match in the three-year history of the program. The Buccaneers took a 6-4 victory over Escambia on Wednesday, finally putting the team in the win column, a goal the team has chased since 2019. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford to hire Tony Davis as head girls’ basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford athletic program announced they will hire Tony Davis as their next head girls’ basketball coach and he will be formally introduced on Wednesday. Davis will replace Jasmine Threatt, who went 57-20 in three years, as the head coach. The position was regarded as one of the best openings as […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Football
WMBB

NBH football coach meets team and parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New North Bay Haven football coach John Pate met with parents and football players Saturday afternoon. Pate comes to Bay County from Jacksonville. He previously coached at Hilliard. In his last 25 games, Pate has a 21-4 record and three straight playoff appearances. He was named the district five Class […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man arrested for 8 pounds of fentanyl, 50 pounds of marijuana

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound.  Grant was driving a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Chipley parents arrested after smoking pot with children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12. Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Steven Mantecon is sentenced to life in prison for murdering 18-year-old Blake Cain. Mantecon shot and killed Cain at a Grand Ridge Park. It was the result of a feud over Mantecon’s sister, who was Cain’s ex-girlfriend. The argument allegedly began over a plastic ring. “Sir as to count one, second-degree […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Human chain pulls four BCSO deputies from Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two influencers charged in Panama City Beach riots

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Panama City man with more than 10 previous felony convictions on multiple charges, according to the Panama City Police Department. Officers also discovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver. Stanley Lavar Ashe, 40, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

‘Flea Across Florida’ to make a return to the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – “Flea Across Florida,” Florida’s longest yard sale spanning from Pensacola to Jacksonville, is back. In Washington County, T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley hosts more than 350 vendors for the event. “Flea Across Florida” will be April 8 and 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. If choosing to stop through […]
FLORIDA STATE
