Album: 42 Dugg, EST Gee ‘Last Ones Left’

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt. It seems like almost as soon as The Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn was shot, the fans began to rise up in revolt. This was the twist? The show was killing off a fan favorite? No! This wasn’t a surprise anyone wanted! To be fair, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk did tease the twist by saying fans would be upset, so we’d argue that he certainly delivered!
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
42 Dugg and EST Gee have released a new song called “Free The Shiners,” which is out now on CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope. The CMG labelmates also shared the song’s related music video, which was directed by Diesel Films, as part of the announcement. Gee and Dugg are seen flexing from a luxury jet while flaunting their wealth.
Reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement after one last album and tour. "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," he said in a statement. "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album "Legendaddy". I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album."
Amara La Negra is introducing the world to her newborn twins! The singer recently took to Instagram to give fans a first look at her baby girls, along with the official announcement of their names. Introducing Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress…. “My Daughters,” Amara captioned an adorable photo of her...
The word "Legend" gets thrown around a lot when people talk about music, but I really mean it when I say Tony Rice is a legend in the bluegrass world. Fans describe his music and its influence with a reverence bordering on religious. And the members of Punch Brothers are fans — but they were also Tony's friends.
Daytime heartthrob’s spin on a theme song for the ages. The Young and the Restless actor Conner Floyd (Chance) brought out all of the feels with just one photo, especially for fans who couldn’t get enough of the 2018 remake of the hit film A Star Is Born, headlined by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The CBS fave shared a shot on his Instagram alongside his lady love that brought romantic images from the movie rushing back.
