Going to concerts can be overwhelming for anyone. The crowds, the audiovisual experience, the seating, and the screams can yield varying results. Going to a Backstreet Boys concert was quite a mixed experience for Machine Gun Kelly. As a concertgoer, he witnessed the greatness of the legendary boyband during their Millennium Tour. Unfortunately, however, the fans’ fervor for the group was too much for the rapper-turned-rocker, as he threw up as a result of the palpable excitement. After hearing about MGK's somewhat icky concert experience, the iconic boyband had the best reaction.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO