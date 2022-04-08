Nice weather for River City Fest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that triggered yesterday’s rain is now to our south. Winds have shifted north and drier and cooler air will continue to filter in. Our high today will only be in the mid-70s. In fact, a series of cool fronts will move past with little fanfare other than to keep our high temperatures in the mid-70s for about four days. It will be rain-free and sunny into the weekend. However, wind speeds will be up. We may even see small craft advisories at some point over the weekend.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO