Nice weather for River City Fest

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MCCURTAIN...NORTHWESTERN BOWIE AND CENTRAL RED RIVER COUNTIES At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Broken Bow, or 21 miles west of De Queen, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Haworth, Garvin, Bokhoma, Eagletown, Farmers Hill, Moon, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Goodlake, Negley, Harris, Goodwater, Shinewell, Silver City, Tom, Holly Creek, Glover and America. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
