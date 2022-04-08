ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Here's What Alex Rodriguez Tweeted After The Timberwolves Beat The Spurs

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Former New York Yankees star (and current owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves) Alex Rodriguez sent out a tweet after the Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 127-121 at Target Center in Minnesota on Thursday evening, and after the game Alex Rodriguez sent out a tweet.

The post from the Timberwolves owner (and former MLB superstar) can be seen embedded below.

The Timberwolves improved to 46-35 in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards exploded for 49 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the win.

