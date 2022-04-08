ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donora, PA

Donora debates uses for federal Rescue Plan money

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 4 days ago

Like many small municipalities across the state, Donora wants to ensure...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville looking for input on American Rescue Plan funding use

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City Council is asking residents to fill out a survey in regards to how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan money be spent, according to the city. Residents can fill out the survey by going to martinsville-va.gov/government/american-rescue-plan-act-funding. Any questions or suggestions...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Sturgis Journal

Road commission makes plea for piece of American Rescue Plan Act money pie

Officials from St. Joseph County Road Commission are hoping county commissioners might offer some table scraps from an $11.8 million pie. During their monthly board meeting last week, commissioners heard an appeal from road commission managing director John Lindsey. He asked for consideration when commissioners make their final decision about how they plan to divide the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars. ...
POLITICS
Delaware Gazette

American Rescue Plan continuing to save Ohio businesses

One year ago, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. And today, thanks to the investments we made in vaccines and in our economy, life is returning to normal. Small businesses have been able to stay open, restaurants have reopened to customers again, and arts venues are thriving.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donora, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Valley Morning Star

San Benito mulls dipping into Rescue Plan funds

SAN BENITO — For years, homeowners in San Benito have been paying higher water rates than businesses. Now, commissioners are planning to tweak rates while considering dipping into the city’s $9 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset the burden of any boost to some of the Rio Grande Valley’s highest water rates.
SAN BENITO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy