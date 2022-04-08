Donora debates uses for federal Rescue Plan money

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City Council is asking residents to fill out a survey in regards to how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan money be spent, according to the city. Residents can fill out the survey by going to martinsville-va.gov/government/american-rescue-plan-act-funding. Any questions or suggestions...
Officials from St. Joseph County Road Commission are hoping county commissioners might offer some table scraps from an $11.8 million pie.
During their monthly board meeting last week, commissioners heard an appeal from road commission managing director John Lindsey. He asked for consideration when commissioners make their final decision about how they plan to divide the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
One year ago, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. And today, thanks to the investments we made in vaccines and in our economy, life is returning to normal. Small businesses have been able to stay open, restaurants have reopened to customers again, and arts venues are thriving.
Johnson County hopes to increase food security for residents by putting money toward local food initiatives that have been negatively affected by COVID-19. The increase in support for local foods initiatives was one of the projects the county chose to invest in through its American Rescue Plan Act funds. The...
SAN BENITO — For years, homeowners in San Benito have been paying higher water rates than businesses. Now, commissioners are planning to tweak rates while considering dipping into the city’s $9 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset the burden of any boost to some of the Rio Grande Valley’s highest water rates.
