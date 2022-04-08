ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maggie Rogers Shares New Song “That’s Where I Am”: Watch the Video

By Evan Minsker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maggie Rogers has shared her new single “That’s Where I Am.” The song serves as the lead single from...

Kurt Vile Shares Video for New Song “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”: Watch

Kurt Vile has shared a woodsy video for his new song “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).” It’s taken from his forthcoming album, (watch my moves). Check it out below. This is the third single Vile has shared from (watch my moves), following “Like Exploding Stones” and “Hey Like a Child. The album, due out April 15 via his new label Verve, is the Philadelphia-based artist’s follow-up to 2018’s Bottle It In.
A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
Watch Nilüfer Yanya’s New Video for “The Dealer”

Nilüfer Yanya has shared the video for her Painless song “The Dealer.” It’s directed by her sister and frequent collaborator Molly Daniel. Check it out below. Yanya released the album, her third, last month. She’s previously shared videos for “Stabilise” and “AnotherLife.” Last month, she also played “Midnight Sun” on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Yanya is set to kick off the U.S. leg of her world tour this month in Austin, Texas.
Alex G Shares New Song “Main Theme”: Listen

Alex G has released the new song “Main Theme.” It’s the opening track on the musician’s forthcoming soundtrack for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Listen below. According to a press release, “Main Theme” plays during the opening credits of the...
Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Songs “The Lightning I, II” & “Age Of Anxiety” In New Orleans

The rollout hath begun. For a little while now, Arcade Fire have been cryptically teasing new music through mysterious web ads and postcards. Yesterday, the band announced that a new single called “The Lightning I, II” would arrive later in the week. Last night, Arcade Fire played a show at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre. When the band announced that show yesterday, we reported that it would be Arcade Fire’s first full-band show in a little over two years, but that apparently wasn’t the case; the band also played a secret warm-up show in the same venue the night before. In any case, Arcade Fire played last night, and their set included a few new songs. Videos of some of those new songs are now out in the world.
Schoolboy Q Shares New Song “Soccer Dad”: Listen

Schoolboy Q has shared the new song “Soccer Dad.” It’s the Top Dawg rapper’s first single as the lead artist since 2019. It’s co-produced by Fu, Skyehutch, and TaeBeast. Find “Soccer Dad” below. Schoolboy Q released his latest album, Crash Talk, in April...
Joan Shelley Announces New Album The Spur, Shares New Song: Listen

Joan Shelley has announced her new album: The Spur is out June 24 via No Quarter. The album was produced by James Elkington and features contributions from Bill Callahan, Meg Baird, novelist Max Porter, and Shelley’s husband Nathan Salsburg. Check out the video for the album’s title track below.
Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Song “Sidelines”

Phoebe Bridgers has a new song on the way, though she hasn’t yet revealed its release date. The track is titled “Sidelines.” Find it here. “Sidelines” is the first new original material from Bridgers since she released Punisher in 2020, which she followed with the Copycat Killer EP set of reinterpretations later that year. After collaborating with Conor Oberst for a re-work of Bright Eyes’ “Haligh, Haligh, a Lie, Haligh,” Bridgers joined Bright Eyes for a take on Elliott Smith‘s “St. Ides Heaven.” She put her spin on Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” as a fundraiser for the Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division of the International Institute of Los Angeles last year.
Listen to NR Boor and Ot7Quanny’s “Slidin” and Crazy Bill and Ot7Quanny’s “Trappin Ain’t Dead”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Philly breakout Ot7Quanny only has a handful verses that are officially out, but I’ve found them extremely replayable because his anecdotes are detailed enough that there’s something new to catch onto every listen. On the NR Boor-assisted “Slidin,” he elevates a cliche Friday reference by conversationally dissecting the movie’s logic: “I wonder what was going through Craig mind when he put the ratchet down?/If Deebo would’ve tried to punch me, I would’ve clapped ’em down.” Then his verse on Crazy Bill’s “Trappin Ain’t Dead” is even better; his stories are told in one or two lines and often add a character, location, or action to distinguish them. “That nigga had a check, he went broke, and then he sold his watch” or “Real street nigga still sendin’ money to my celly/In the spot with three smokers, countin’ racks, watchin’ Belly.” It’s just straight-up good rapping.
