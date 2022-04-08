ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Organ donations celebrated for Donate Life Month

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) held a flag-raising...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bucks County Courier Times

Fallen PA state troopers' 'gift of life' organ donation is another act of service | Gianficaro

Derek Fitzgerald knows.  The 49-year-old from Doylestown was hours from death in 2011 when his donor heart miraculously arrived after waiting seven life-changing years that felt like an eternity. So, he knows. He knows that feeling of joy, of relief, of dear-Lord-tell-me-I'm-not-dreaming. He knows about weeping buckets of tears when the moment arrives,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Chicago

Organizations, institutions receive multi-million dollar donations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been quite a couple of days for generosity in Chicago. Four multi-million-dollar donations will all help children in our area.The money comes from big companies, a billionaire, and a millionaire who no one knew had all that cash.CBS 2's Asal Rezeai reported from the Boys and Girls club in the neighborhood -- one of the organizations that will benefit.One of the biggest donations, $8.3 million to be exact, will help these Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago, and the good news doesn't stop there. A few other youth programs are getting some pretty big checks too."This...
CHICAGO, IL
Ocean City Today

Ocean City organization's food waste program gets donation

Environmentally minded restaurant owners with an idea to convert food waste to compost received a $1,000 check from the Sierra Club on Tuesday to expand its program, allowing more restaurants to participate in the program. Josh Chamberlain, the founder and executive director of Go Green OC, and Garvey Heiderman, the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckeesport, PA
Society
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Midland Daily News

Port Austin woman gives gift of life with marrow donation

One of the most important sacrifices a person can make is to offer the gift of life to another. Especially if they don’t know who’s receiving the gift, and they have to give up something they may need — like the marrow in their bones. Donating bone...
PORT AUSTIN, MI
WYTV.com

Bridal event raises awareness for organ donations

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — There are currently 3,000 people in the U-S waiting for an organ transplant. Unfortunately, 22 people die daily because they don’t get a life-saving donation. To raise awareness and money, Jacqueline’s Bridal held an event Saturday night to raise awareness for this issue.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donations#Charity#Upmc Mckeesport
KOLR10 News

Officer Jake Reed’s organs donated to help save lives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Fallen Joplin officer Jake Reed has continued to serve others after his passing. Reed was a registered organ donor. Friends, family and even strangers say his decision to become an organ donor is a noble life-saving choice. “Through this act, Jake saved the lives of numbers of people throughout the country,” Joplin Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Outdoor Life

Missouri Hunters Donated 5,053 Deer Last Season as the State’s Venison Donation Program Celebrates Its 30th Year

America’s hunters seldom receive praise for helping their fellow citizens, but they should. And Missouri’s “Share the Harvest” program is a case in point. Hunters donated 242,774 pounds of venison through the program during the 2021-22 deer season. That’s roughly 121 tons of healthy protein that helped feed thousands of residents in the Show Me State, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WausauPilot

Hmong American Center to celebrate Wood County office opening

The Hmong American Center, Inc. on Friday announced opening another office expanding its programs and services to cover Wood County, according to a statement issued by the organization. “The 2020 U.S. Census reported that Wood County is home to almost 1,500 individuals identified as Asian American. The vast majority of...
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy