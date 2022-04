New enhanced reciprocal benefits have been officially announced for members of the American Airlines AAdvantage and JetBlue Airways TrueBlue frequent flier loyalty programs who have earned elite status — including access to economy class seats with more room, the ability to request a same-day confirmed flight change when traveling on either carrier, and access to airport lounges — as part of what is now known as the Northeast Alliance.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO