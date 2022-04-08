ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Raiders split Thursday's twin bill against St. Charles

By ROBERT AUGSDORFER, Daily American Republic
semoball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOPLAR BLUFF – The Three Rivers baseball team split the first to games of a four-game set against St. Charles on Thursday at Roger Pattillo Field. The Raiders dropped game one 12-7, but bounced back to win game two by a score of 10-2. The Cougars took advantage of a five-run...

