Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

kalcounty.com
 4 days ago

Antique bottles of all types including flasks, medicines, fruit jars,...

www.kalcounty.com

Grand Island Independent

Existing Mincks Park playground to be moved by community center

YORK – The playground that is currently at Mincks Park will soon be moved to the area in front of the community center, to make way for the all-inclusive playground that is coming this year. This week, the York City Council approved bids for relocating the playground equipment and...
YORK, NE
WDVM 25

Super Pet Expo opens at Dulles Expo Center

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Super Pet Expo is open all weekend at the Dulles Expo Center. The event returns to the Northern Virginia area after two years due to COVID-19. “People are healthy, and they feel comfortable coming out. So this is our first event in two years, and we’re having excellent attendance today. […]
DULLES, VA
wdhn.com

The fate of the Houston County Farm Center

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, the Houston County Commission accepted an offer from the city of Dothan to buy the Houston County Farm Center. The vote at Monday morning’s meeting was unanimous, but it won’t be a quick turnaround for the property to change hands.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County parks get improvements

Visitors to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will find that several things have changed since last fall. Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said much of the work done over the winter was for safety concerns and some was just to spruce up the parks.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Newswatch 16

Outdoor expo in Wyoming County to usher in spring

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Wyoming County residents also had a special way to kick off the spring season. The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo at Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 showcased many different vendors from local parks, businesses, college clubs, and more. Visitors could also enter basket raffles or purchase snacks and...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Black Hills Pioneer

Paid parking pulling into Deadwood Welcome Center and Sherman St. parking lots

DEADWOOD — Although Deadwood residents and employees will not be affected, two parking lots that currently offer free parking in Deadwood will soon transition to paid parking, as the Deadwood City Commission Monday approved the purchase of 11 parking kiosks in the amount of $89,473 to be used in the Welcome Center and Sherman Street parking lots.
DEADWOOD, SD
WJHG-TV

The Great American Home and Garden Expo heads back to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time since March 2018, the Great American Home and Garden Expo is heading back to the Bay County Fairgrounds. After Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus hit the panhandle, the Expo had to close. “This home and garden expo is for people to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WausauPilot

Hmong American Center to celebrate Wood County office opening

The Hmong American Center, Inc. on Friday announced opening another office expanding its programs and services to cover Wood County, according to a statement issued by the organization. “The 2020 U.S. Census reported that Wood County is home to almost 1,500 individuals identified as Asian American. The vast majority of...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
MLive

Meet Kalamazoo County’s new administrator: Kevin Catlin, 31, who is moving from Illinois

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted this week to make an offer to the candidate picked for the position of county administrator/controller. The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, March 15, to make an conditional employment offer to Kevin Catlin. The county administrator/controller is responsible for managing the county government and overseeing department heads.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita American Job Center holds career expo

UPDATE: According to the Executive Director of the Ouachita Workforce Doretha Bennett, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 560 students attended the career expo. “The turnout was absolutely amazing,” Bennett said. Bennett reported that the following Ouachita Parish High Schools attended: Richwood High School Wossman High School Ouachita High School Carroll High School Neville High School […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

