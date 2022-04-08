ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help with Identifying Suspect Involved in an Indecent Assault and Battery in Allston/Brighton

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBPD Community Alert: At about 8:17 PM, on Tuesday April 5, 2022, units from D-14 and members of the BPD Sexual Assault Unit responded to a call for an indecent assault and battery in the area of Spofford Rd. and Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton. On arrival, detectives spoke with the victim...

bpdnews.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
