BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help with Identifying Suspect Involved in an Indecent Assault and Battery in Allston/Brighton
By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
4 days ago
BPD Community Alert: At about 8:17 PM, on Tuesday April 5, 2022, units from D-14 and members of the BPD Sexual Assault Unit responded to a call for an indecent assault and battery in the area of Spofford Rd. and Commonwealth Ave. in Brighton. On arrival, detectives spoke with the victim...
