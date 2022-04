Soak in the rays while you can, because we won't be seeing much sunshine for the remainder of the week. Come Wednesday evening, the rain will start, and continue to shower metro Detroit on and off until the weekend. The rainstorm is predicted to include some hail and wind gusts reaching 60 mph, but in an isolated fashion and not widespread throughout the evening, said Kevin Kacan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO