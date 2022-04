One thing I always get sick of hearing is that, “There’s nothing to do in Wichita Falls”. I don’t believe that for a second. Sure, sometimes we can get so caught up in the routine of our day to day lives, that we forget all that our town has to offer. Sure, we’re not as big as Dallas-Fort Worth, or Oklahoma City, but there’s plenty of unique attractions right here in Wichita Falls, that make our town stand out from other cities in the Lone Star State.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO