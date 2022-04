It’s long been true — or seemed that way — that Eagle County has had more jobs than people to fill them. That’s true now, but with a difference. After the spike in local unemployment in the wake of the near shutdown of the local economy that began in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in the county is now at near-historic lows. The labor force is also at an all-time high of nearly 40,000 people. There are also more overall jobs today than there were in early 2020.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO