Johnstown, PA

Johnstown Arson Concerns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it was a duplex home along Dibert Street in February. Weeks later, it was at a vacant building along Railroad Street. Then, it was a dumpster fire along Oak Street. These were the locations of three fires within the City of Johnstown ruled arsons by officials. The...

WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man hits woman with SUV

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman with his SUV at the 400 block of Diamond Boulevard on Wednesday. Eric McClintock, 53, allegedly struck the woman with his white Chevrolet Traverse after he claimed she would not let him leave the driveway, West Hills police […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested in connection to Johnstown shooting that injured 1

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left one hospitalized in Cambria County, according to a press release from District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. Curry Granger, 36 faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. The Johnstown Police Department started […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

One person arrested following 'shots fired' incident in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — One person has been arrested following a 'shots fired incident' Friday afternoon in Johnstown's West End. Dispatchers say about 13 to 15 gun shots were reported near the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian avenues in the Oakhurst section of the city. According to Cambria...
WJAC TV

February fire at Johnstown duplex ruled arson, state police say

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A February fire at a Johnstown duplex has been ruled arson, according to state police. Officials say the blaze was set Feb. 27 at a two-story home on the 100 block of Dibert Street near the YWCA. After investigating, a state police fire marshal unit...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 hospitalized in late-night Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Johnstown Thursday night into Friday morning, according to emergency dispatch. The call came in just before 12:30 a.m. for a shooting n the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in the city. Upon arrival, EMS took one victim to Conemaugh […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WALB 10

APD: Woman wanted on arson, assault charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a woman wanted on arson and aggravated assault charges. The department’s criminal investigation bureau is looking for Anesha Breona Holder, 24. She is described as 5′4 and weighs 137 pounds. Police said she is...
ALBANY, GA
WTAJ

One in custody after shooting, pursuit in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is in custody after police responded to reports of shots fired in the West End area of Johnstown. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, several shots were reported near the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian Avenues, according to the Johnstown Police Department. A neighbor told WTAJ that police were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Police investigating afternoon shots fired in Johnstown's West End

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident in the city’s West End Friday afternoon. Emergency dispatchers say about 13 to 15 gun shots were reported near the intersection of Dorothy and Meridian avenues near Oakhurst Homes. The call came across around 3:30 p.m.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
KSNT News

Manhattan apartment fire ruled arson

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan apartment building fire has been ruled arson, according to investigators with the Manhattan Fire Department. The MFD and the Riley County Police Department released a report saying that the cause of the fire on Thursday morning at 2215 College Avenue building Q was incendiary.  Riley County Police Department officers filed […]
MANHATTAN, KS
NewsBreak
WJAC TV

FL carjacking fugitive arrested in Johnstown, sheriff says

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to the Cambria County Sheriff's Office, a Florida carjacking fugitive was arrested Thursday in Johnstown. Authorities say sheriff's deputies assisted the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force in apprehending 20-year-old Diasaunte Jaikeem Fawcett. Police say Fawcett was wanted out of Florida on charges of felony...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
KOLO TV Reno

Arson Suspect Arrested

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm. Tuesday morning saw some rain, but the storm that caused it was fast moving and is now out of our area. Breezy conditions are sticking around through Tuesday night and temperatures will start to warm up over the next couple of days. St. Patrick’s Day will have a high near 66 degrees and Friday will see temperatures near 70. Then a storm will blow into our area on Saturday and could bring more rain and potentially some snow along the Sierra. It’ll be another fast moving storm and should be out of our area by Sunday morning.
WVNews

Arson indictment handed down

OAKLAND — State's Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch announced March 9 that one indictment was returned by the March term of the grand jury. John Joseph Creegan, III, 20, of Grantsville was charged with first- and second-degree arson, malicious burning over $1,000 and malicious burning less than $1,000. Creegan was...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
JC Post

Sheriff: Fire that destroyed Saline County bridge was arson

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating as arson an early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed a wooden bridge in the northern part of the county. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a motorist driving on Interstate 70 first reported the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. As it turned out, the fire actually was on a wooden bridge that connected some farmland with the "T" intersection of N. Simpson Road and Campbell Road, a short distance south of the interstate.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Arson In Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A man was arrested for arson as well as other crimes in Oroville Friday, said the Butte County Fire Department. On Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to Grand Avenue and Second Street for a fire started in an empty lot next to the Cal Fire/Butte County Fire Department Prevention Bureau office. The fire was extinguished quickly and the blaze was contained to a ten-foot by thirty-foot area. When law enforcement reviewed their security cameras on Friday, they saw the suspect lighting the fire. Further investigation led law enforcement to locate the suspect at a gas station convenience store where the suspect was also shoplifting. The suspect also had on his person a large, concealed knife. Law enforcement detained the suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Michael Burkgilpin of Oroville, who, upon further investigation, was also found to be on probation for arson in Sacramento County. He was placed under arrest and booked into Butte County Jail.
OROVILLE, CA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wurtsboro fire possibly result of arson

VILLAGE OF WURTSBORO – A Wednesday night fire in the Village of Green Hollows mobile home park is being investigated by state police. The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. on March 23rd. Firefighters from the Wurtsboro, Summitville, and Westbrookville fire departments responded to the blaze at 66 Village...
WURTSBORO, NY

