ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia gun permit applications continue to increase amid crime wave

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPkNL_0f301AqJ00

Gun shop owners continue to see an increase in gun sales, particularly when it comes to new gun owners and people applying for gun permits for the first time.

Sebastian Stelmach is the co-owner of Double Tap Shooting Range and Gun Store in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Stelmach says they saw a huge increase in sales of guns and ammunition during the pandemic.

"Ever since then, it's been going up with more gun sales, new shooters, you name it," said Stelmach.

He says his customers, including new ones, say they are motivated to buy guns out of concern for their personal protection.

"There's been a big increase in violence throughout the city -- so a lot of robberies, carjackings going on. The first thing they ask is, 'I need a weapon for protection.' Honestly, it's been a lot of women, single moms," said Stelmach.

The Action News Data Journalism team looked at the numbers and found the Philadelphia Police Department's gun permit unit saw nearly six and a half times as many gun permit applications received in 2021 as in 2020 -- a 539% increase.

So far this year, they have already seen more applications than all of 2020 and are on pace to exceed last year's number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAMgW_0f301AqJ00

Onori Ajong is a female armed protection specialist, and on Thursdays she hosts "Girls Day at the Range" at the Gun Range on Spring Garden Street.

She hosts a group of women who are first-time gun owners and she teaches them about responsible gun ownership and self-defense. She also makes it a more inviting environment and has non-lethal self-defense items for sale as well.

"I'm seeing an influx of women because of the crime," said Ajong. "They see us as easy targets."

Nitika Phillips of West Philadelphia is taking part in "Girls Day at the Range."

"All of us are mothers, we all have boys," said Phillips. "For what's going on out here right now, I think we should all be able to. We should learn how to use a weapon properly and know the laws behind how to use the weapon properly."

"If you can use conflict avoidance and use something less than lethal, I always try to enforce that. But if you have to use lethal force, you know exactly when to use it and how to use it in a manner where you are defending your life and not hurting innocent people," added Ajong.

Comments / 7

Related
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Prison for Trafficking Crack Cocaine

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Jamir Foushee, a/k/a “Jamir Young,” 32, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison by United States District Judge Michael M. Baylson for multiple narcotics and firearms offenses. The charges against the defendant stemmed from his unlawful possession of these items while riding in a car stopped by Philadelphia police in the Kensington section of the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
CBS Philly

Police Say 15-Year-Old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Was Ambushed In Deadly Shooting While Leaving School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#West Philadelphia#Crime#Philadelphia Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

4 Men Convicted Of Murder More Than 10 Years After Killing Kevin Drinks In Case Of Mistaken Identity In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justice was finally served in a case of mistaken identity. Police never gave up, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday that four men are now convicted murderers, more than 10 years after it happened. The victim’s emotional widow and her family had worn buttons for a decade showing a photo of their loved one who had been killed. On Monday, the family said they no longer need to wear them. “These buttons are not new. These buttons are 10 years old,” Keyna Drinks said. “They say, ‘Justice for Kevin.’ Family, take the buttons off. Justice is done....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania grandmother used ‘white witchery’ to threaten officer, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy