Minneapolis, MN

Edwards scores 49 as Timberwolves hold off Spurs, 127-121

By Associated Press

 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and...



Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Minneapolis, MN


Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR


Cunningham gives Pistons a building block in rebuilding plan

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham was one of the only players on the court more than an hour before a recent game, breaking a sweat as if he was trying to keep his job even though his future in Detroit is secure as the No. 1 pick from the 2021 draft. The leading candidate to win NBA Rookie of the Year knows he has a lot of work to do. The Pistons also have a lot of improving to do after winning just 23 games.
DETROIT, MI


‘Let’s get it on’: Nets, Cavaliers to open play-in Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played in the NBA Finals and Olympics, so they’ve been in just about every kind of big game there is. The play-in tournament is something new for them and the Brooklyn Nets certainly didn’t expect to experience it this year. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t sure they would either, after losing 50 games last season. Now one of the teams will extend its season into the playoffs by winning the opener of the tournament Tuesday night in Brooklyn. The winner is No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The loser gets in as No. 8 by winning Friday.
NBA


Rebuilding Thunder have solid anchor in Gilgeous-Alexander

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. It was the fourth-worst mark in the league. There were bad moments like the record-setting 73-point loss to Memphis. But the Thunder rallied from deficits of at least 15 points to win eight times this season. They overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 27 to match the biggest comeback ever for a Thunder team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged more than 30 points after the All-Star break. Rookies Josh Giddey and Tre Mann had solid seasons and Lu Dort improved.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


All eyes on Bradley Beal as big offseason begins for Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards are beginning a massive offseason. All eyes are on Bradley Beal, who can become a free agent this summer. His next move will obviously have a big impact on the franchise’s direction. Beal had surgery in February on his left wrist and didn’t play again. A Washington team that started fast under new coach Wes Unseld Jr. ended up going 35-47 and missing the playoffs. The Wizards made more significant moves at the deadline. Spencer Dinwiddie was dealt to Dallas in a deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC


Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after 3 seasons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have fired Frank Vogel. The championship-winning head coach is the first member of the organization to take the fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Vogel was fired exactly 18 months after he led the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th title in his first season in charge. Almost nothing went right in the ensuing two seasons for the rosters assembled by general manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel. The former Orlando and Indiana coach went 126-98 in his three seasons running the Lakers. Los Angeles finished 33-49 this year and missed the playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA


Cavs’ rookie Mobley ready for debut on tourney play-in stage

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley isn’t just any rookie. Cleveland’s young forward has had a major impact in his first season as one of the biggest reasons for the Cavs’ turnaround. After missing five recent games with a sprained ankle, the 20-year-old Mobley is back and ready for his biggest game as a pro as the Cavs face the Brooklyn Nets in one of the Eastern Conference’s two play-in games on Tuesday. Mobley averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 69 games. But it’s his defensive presence in the lane that makes Cleveland a solid defensive team and perhaps capable of an upset.
NBA


Pacers start long offseason looking to overhaul roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made three midseason trades, it was clear he intended to rebuild. Now, he can begin in earnest. And not much is off limits. After watching the Pacers post their lowest single-season victory total since 1984-85, Pritchard and his front office colleagues will embark on the franchise’s biggest offseason overhaul in months. Indiana remains hopeful it will have three selections in the top 35 picks of June’s NBA draft and can make a play to add some additional pieces in free agency.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN


Trail Blazers look to rebuild after turbulent season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers’ turbulent season was less about the present and more about rebuilding for the future. The Blazers finished 27-55, their worst season since 2005-06 when they won just 21 games. Now Portland heads into the offseason with at least one lottery pick and cap space and armed with a plan to build around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard. He made a promise to fans at the Moda Center that the team would come back better next year.
PORTLAND, OR


Louisville names ex-Duke assistant Smith to Cardinals staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils. The son of former Louisville standout Derek Smith, who played on the Cardinals’ 1980 NCAA championship team, was introduced during a news conference Monday afternoon. Smith helped Duke win three consecutive ACC championships from 2009-11 and the NCAA men’s basketball title in 2010.
LOUISVILLE, KY





Florida big man, leading scorer Castleton back for 5th year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida big man Colin Castleton is returning for a fifth season. It’s a huge boost for new coach Todd Golden. Castleton led the Gators in scoring and rebounding last season. The 6-foot-11 forward from nearby DeLand averaged 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds despite playing nearly the final dozen games with a torn labrum that will require surgery. He also finished second in the Southeastern Conference with 62 blocked shots. He thanked “everyone who helped me make this decision” and added: “Everyone’s process is different, and I’m adding another chapter to mine.”
GAINESVILLE, FL


After rare playoff appearance, Randle, Knicks take step back

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle wasn’t quite as good. The New York Knicks weren’t nearly as good. A rare playoff appearance in 2021 was followed by the familiar struggles in New York, where the Knicks went 37-45 in Tom Thibodeau’s second season as coach. They don’t deny the disappointment but insist things aren’t that bad. The Knicks went 41-31 last season, finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference. Thibodeau was voted Coach of the Year and Randle the Most Improved Player. They hoped to come back even better. Instead, they fell all the way to 11th in the East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Georgetown lands ex-LSU guard Murray out of transfer portal

Brandon Murray has chosen to transfer to Georgetown. The former LSU guard picked Georgetown over Tennessee and Illinois. Murray is a Baltimore native who was named to the SEC’s all-freshman team. He could have a role right away at Georgetown after leading scorer Aminu Mohammed declared for the NBA draft. Murray was considered one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal. He started 32 games for LSU last season and averaged 10 points a game.
GEORGETOWN, ID

