‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Gangsta Boo Confronts K. Michelle + Lyrica Grows More Irritated

By A.J. Niles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition,” the couples enter day two of their time at the boot camp house. After writing rap lyrics to perform in a rap battle, Dr. Ish...

BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Mimi Faust Slams K. Michelle & Joseline Hernandez + Irritated with Questions About Ty Young

Mimi Faust can hold a grudge. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust had a lot of drama on the show. Fans came to know her thanks to her messy love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez. For Mimi, it was hurtful that she had to learn the extent of Stevie’s relationship with Joseline from watching the show. While Mimi can be cordial with Stevie, she’s still not on good terms with Joseline. Both women have taken plenty of verbal jabs at each other over the years. They have also had physical altercations as well. However, Mimi’s feud with Joseline isn’t the only one she had on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
K. Michelle
Gangsta Boo
Person
Rich Dollaz
R. Kelly Allegedly Sings To Inmate's Daughter Over The Phone In Viral Video

R. Kelly is finally being punished for his decades-old sexual crimes against young girls and women, being convicted last year on multiple charges. This week, it was reported that the disgraced singer's lawyer will be requesting a new trial and as we await news regarding that, a video has gone viral which allegedly features audio of Kelly singing to a fellow inmate's daughter over the phone, sighing dramatically before he belted out his recognizable vocals.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is in Critical Condition — What Happened?

Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, Apple Watts made her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut in Season 5 in 2018. As we learned, Apple got her start in the entertainment industry as an exotic dancer, but she later gained popularity as a video vixen, appearing in music videos alongside rappers like Future. It wasn’t long before she adopted the pseudonym “Ms. Apple Bottom.”
CELEBRITIES
#Marriages#Marriage Boot Camp
Blueface's Mom Supports His Romance With Chrisean Rock: "He In Love"

After being accused of breaking into his home and stealing his property, Chrisean Rock has been welcomed back into Blueface's fold. The aspiring rapper's relationship with Blueface has made for several viral moments, but after he and his manager Wack 100 confirmed that Chrisean was arrested in Oklahoma following a state-crossing joy ride, the public believed the relationship was over.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Waka Flocka Hits Back at People Commenting on Tammy Rivera Split: ‘Y’all So Big on Cheating Instead of Growth’

Waka Flocka Flame is responding to the “miserable” people making accusations over his separation from wife Tammy Rivera. “Y’all so big on cheating instead of growth, these comments from some are miserable please find God and forgiveness,” he wrote in response to a comment on a Hollywood Unlocked post that read, “He wouldn’t stop cheating.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
Bye, Block! Kandi Claps Back After Blabbering Baby Dad Alleges Riley’s ‘Just Jealous’ Of His Other Kids

Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them. Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tammy Rivera Responds After Fan Tells Her to Get Back Together with Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have separated. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka first opened up about their romance on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” While it was clear that the rapper cared for Tammy very much, their issues were hard to ignore. For Tammy, she struggled to move past Waka’s infidelities. Being cheated on was very painful for Tammy. In fact, it made it hard for her to trust Waka. So their relationship became contentious at times. Tammy made the decision to end the relationship. However, they eventually decided to give it another go. After they left LHHATL, they moved on to “Growing Up Hip Hop.” But they really opened up about the state of their marriage on “What the Flocka.”
CELEBRITIES
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Drake & Son Adonis, 4, Twin With Matching Braids In Cute Photo

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper’s son is growing up to look so much like his dad, in a sweet photo that Drake shared of the two. Drake, 35, and his son Adonis Graham, 4, are an adorable father-son duo! The rapper posted a selfie of himself and his little guy sporting the same braids to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday March 15. Adonis looked just like his daddy with the same braids that Drake was wearing. It was a totally sweet photo of the singer bonding with his boy.
CELEBRITIES

