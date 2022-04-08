ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company will pay you $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A streaming site wants to pay you $2,400 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.

For the third year in a row MagellanTV has selected a lineup of 32 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing and to share on social media.

Headmaster of Lakeside Christian School arrested for taping group of students mouths shut

The person who is hired will watch:

  • “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror”
  • “Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer”
  • “Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack”
  • “Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer”
  • “Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory”
  • “The White Widow”
  • “10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan”
  • “10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling”
  • “The Writer With No Hands”
  • “Murder of Lee Irving”
  • “What Happened to Holly Barlett?”
  • “Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley”
  • “Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak”
  • “Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting”
  • “Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces”
  • “21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate”
  • “21st Century Killer: Donna Perry”
  • “Body Snatchers of New York”
  • “The Alps Murders”
  • “Nightclub Killer”
  • “The Family Who Vanished”
  • “Finding Leigh”
  • “Parachute Murder Plot”
  • “Deep Water”
  • “Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt”
  • “Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free”
  • “Great Bank Heists”
  • “Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona”
  • “Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams”

The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.

Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.

You can click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

5 true-crime shows about scammers that are a must-watch

As of late, there has been a pattern of true-crime dramas and documentaries that all focus on the same thing: scam artists. Whether viewers are shocked or fascinated by their 'hustles' that always go catastrophically wrong, we seemingly have no end of fascination for how these people managed to pull off the schemes that they did. Here are our top recommendations for the best shows to watch...
TV & VIDEOS
Arizona State
KIVI-TV

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
Ben Hammersley
Amelia Dyer
Peter Morgan
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
Collider

'Captive Audience' True Crime Docuseries Sets Release Date at Hulu

In the last decade or so the amount of true-crime documentaries has skyrocketed and this is mainly due to the rise of streaming services. Now Hulu has set a release date for their next docuseries Captive Audience which premieres on April 21, 2022. Unlike other true stories in this genre, it looks like this series will take a compelling new angle and flip the switch on its audience.
WWD

Colton Ryan Stars in True-crime Series ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Click here to read the full article. Name: Colton Ryan SXSW project: Hulu true-crime miniseries “The Girl From Plainville”More from WWDAfter a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe in "Shooter."Skateboard Shopping with Izzy Bizu Notable past credits: “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Little Voice” First impressions of Austin: “Austin is like an oasis. It reminds me of home [Kentucky] in so many ways, and also feels incredibly like my new home — New York. The minute I got here, I felt very cosmically OK. It felt like, oh, OK — I get the tempo.” Ryan stars in Hulu’s...
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

