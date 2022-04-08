The New York City Coffee Shop That Brews Gender Equality & Gives Back To Sloths

I was born in 1995. If you ask some, I am a member of Generation Z. Others will say that I am more of a millennial. No wonder I’ve always felt like I straddled the line between the two. While technically I’m a member of Gen Z, before the time when “generational experts” and marketing firms started targeting my cohort, I played the part of a millennial, doing all the things that those same marketers labeled as being peak millennial behaviour. This means: I got my fashion tips from Tumblr, started a style blog on Blogspot, and dressed like every other person my age in middle school (first, at Abercrombie; then, Urban Outfitters and Free People). It wasn’t until college that I even thought to try vintage shopping. Once I had, it was years before I learned the ins and outs of the trade — which days my local op shops got new stock, what’s salvageable and what’s not, and how much is too much to spend on a pair of vintage Levi’s. Vintage shopping now feels like one of the most Gen Z things I do, and it’s no wonder: For Gen Z, thrifting isn’t just a way to shop — it’s a lifestyle.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO