The Indiana Pacers are reportedly planning to keep center Myles Turner rather than trading him. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Turner was the subject of trade rumors for much of the 2021-22 season, but All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis was traded to the Sacramento Kings instead. As a result, league sources now believe the Pacers want to hang on to Turner.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO