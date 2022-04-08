ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ball leads Hornets past Magic after 3 players ejected

By STEVE REED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuLwv_0f2zhC1Z00
1 of 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101 on Thursday night to get back on the right track after two lopsided losses.

Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, who are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining in the regular season. The Hornets have already locked up a spot in the play-in tournament and are hoping to improve their seed.

Chuma Okeke had 20 points and Moritz Wagner scored 17 for Orlando, which has lost seven of its last eight games.

The game included a shoving match between several players in the fourth quarter with the Hornets up by 25 points, resulting in Orlando’s Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield and Charlotte’s Montrezl Harrell being ejected. Lopez and Schofield waved to the crowd as they left the floor.

The win assures Charlotte (41-39) its first non-losing season since 2015-16.

The Hornets also broke the previous franchise record for points scored (9,081) in a season set in 2018-19.

But offense hasn’t been the issue.

Charlotte entered the game having surrendered 144 points in back-to-back road losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. They turned the corner on Thursday night, holding the Magic to 40% shooting from the floor.

“We were trying to pay attention to the details on the defensive end,” Rozier said. “If we take care of what we know we can take care of on defense, (then) that becomes our best offense.”

The Hornets built a 23-point lead in the first half and remained in control the rest of the way. Coach James Borrego began to empty the bench with about 4 minutes to play.

The highlight of the night came when Ball made a steal at midcourt, and went between the legs with the ball in mid-air and threw a perfect pass off the glass to the trailing Harrell for a two-handed dunk.

“It’s a cool play,” Ball said. “I saw (Harrell) coming and just threw it off the glass.”

JUST THE WWE

Emotions were running high most of the night.

Charlotte’s Cody Martin dunked over Wagner early on and several Hornets, including P.J. Washington, began talking trash from the sideline. Wagner responded on the next possession with a reverse dunk and proceeded to stare down the Hornets bench.

That preceded a fourth quarter dustup when Jalen McDaniels fouled R.J. Hampton on a drive. Several players, including Harrell and Lopez, began pushing each other under the basket, but no punches appeared to be thrown. Officials met for more than a minute before the ejections were handed out.

“WWE, ain’t nobody fighting,” Rozier said with a laugh.

Okeke said coach Jamahl Mosley told Magic players to keep playing after the altercation.

“He told us to play the right way and stick together and finish the game out.” he said.

BALL’S 3-POINTER

Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to reach career 300 made 3-pointers.

“It don’t mean nothing to me,” Ball said. “I always can always come in and play my game. Every time I step on the court I feel like I can (make 3-pointers), so I just keep shooting.”

HONORING BONNELL

Miles Bridges was voted the winner of the inaugural Rick Bonnell Award given to the Hornets player who best works with the media. Bonnell was a longtime NBA sports writer for the Charlotte Observer who died last year.

TIP INS

Magic: Were without a number of key players including Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain), Cole Anthony (left toe sprain), Bol Bol (right foot surgery) and Gary Harris (personal reasons).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward’s left foot clearly hasn’t completely healed. After missing 22 games with a left ankle sprain, Hayward returned to play 17 minutes against Philadelphia on Saturday, but he has since missed the last two games since with left foot soreness.

Magic: Host Heat on Sunday night.

Hornets: Visit Bulls on Friday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Monday Sports in Brief

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel on Monday, choosing their championship-winning head coach to take the first fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Los Angeles wildly underachieved this season, finishing 33-49 and missing the 10-team Western Conference playoffs in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Associated Press

Cavs’ rookie Mobley ready for debut on tourney play-in stage

CLEVELAND (AP) — Unflappable. Maybe that’s the best word to describe Cavaliers prized rookie forward Evan Mobley. Or maybe unafraid. Or undeniable. Unreal could fit, too. At roughly the same time the NBA wraps up this season after the Finals in June, Mobley will turn 21. So by the time he’s old enough to legally consume an adult beverage, he’ll have a full season — and maybe even a few playoff games — under his belt.
NBA
The Associated Press

Orioles play the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-3) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Orioles: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -169, Orioles +146; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Baltimore went 52-110 overall...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Tigers bring 1-0 series lead over Red Sox into game 2

Boston Red Sox (1-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-2) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-0); Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -127, Tigers +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. Detroit went...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy