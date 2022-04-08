ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7AwX_0f2zg4aH00
BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7.

Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7N09_0f2zg4aH00
Kendall and Devin were spotted in LA on April 7. (BACKGRID)

The outing comes amid Kendall’s media tour for her new reality show, The Kardashians, which is set to drop on Hulu on April 14. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kenny made a rare public comment about her boyfriend of almost two years — sharing that she doesn’t miss watching any of his basketball games! “Of course [I watch]. I watch every game unless I have…last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said to Jimmy Kimmel.

Kendall revealed that she’s been a massive NBA fan ever since big sister Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, who formerly played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Khloe, 37, wed Lamar, now 42, back in 2009, after just a few weeks of dating — but the pair ultimately split in 2013 and divorced by 22016. “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé…I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time,” Kendall added.

Last night as a busy one for the model: not only did she accompany her sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian along with mom Kris Jenner at Kimmel — she also attended Devin’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kenny sat next to sister Kylie Jenner, court side as they rooted for Devin, looking stylish and fab the entire time.

Comments / 18

Kathy Perrin
4d ago

At least she keeps her personal business low key. But she is a Jenner. Those two sisters. Are really different from the KK 'S.

Reply
8
Msria856
3d ago

WATCH OUT, DEVON. You have seen what happens to careers when men partake of that poisonous fruit 😵‍💫

Reply(1)
7
Related
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz Spotted Spending Alone Time Together At Justin Bieber’s Party

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz got their own booth at Justin Bieber’s party and spent hours talking one-on-one, a new report claims. Round two? Khloe Kardashian and rumored ex Trey Songz were spotted spending some alone time together at Justin Bieber’s party, sparking speculation that they may be rekindling their alleged romance. The two even got their own booth and spent hours talking one-on-one, according to Page Six. Their time spent together reportedly wasn’t a coincidence and the two had planned to see each other at the “Peaches” singer’s party. HollywoodLife has reached out to Khloe and Trey Songz’s reps for comments.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Edgy New Style 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Teddy Bears for Her Son Cost How Much?!. Kylie Jenner has gone to the dark side … of her closet. Two months after welcoming her baby boy with Travis Scott, Kylie showed off an edgy look on her Instagram page. Posting a pic on March 30 without a caption, the 24-year-posed wearing a stonewash grey trench coat, styled with black pointy-toe buckled boots and black leather pouch bag. In a second photo, she gave fans a closer look at her outfit details.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Clippers#Nba#Phoenix Suns#Kendall Jenner Bf#The Los Angeles Lakers
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Admits She ‘Regrets’ Not Getting Her Nose Job Sooner

When speaking with her fans about her cosmetic surgery, Khloe Kardashian said that getting a nose job was ‘a breeze’ and that she absolutely loves it. While some celebrities will deny that they’ve had work done, Khloé Kardashian is not afraid to talk about the work she’s gotten done. “So, Khloe did get a nose job omg,” tweeted one fan (@BonGucci) on Wednesday (Apr. 6). Despite the fan not tagging her, Khloe, 37, somehow saw this and slid into the person’s mentions. “Yes!” tweeted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. “I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple [of] weeks before [True Thompson’s] first birthday. Love it!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy