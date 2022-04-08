Demi Moore’s Rumored BF Daniel Humm Shares 1st Photo Together On Instagram

Shutterstock

Demi Moore has seemed to make things official with her new beau Daniel Humm — on Instagram, anyway. Check out the latest photo from her beau of the two together.

It’s [Instagram] official! After rumors of Demi Moore dating Swiss chef Daniel Humm have continued to swirl, it looks like the couple is confirming their relationship. In a recent Instagram photo, Daniel is seen posing with visual artist Roni Horn and his special lady at the artist’s show. “So proud of you, #RoniHorn. An incredible show,” Daniel captioned the post. “Thank you for your inspiration, deep friendship and for always making us laugh. We love you so much! #makeitnice”

Daniel looked dapper in a dark grey turtleneck and blazer with dark brown chinos and white sneakers while Demi was stunning in a burgundy suit under a long tailored black coat. She even had her tiny dog snuggled into her coat for the photo op!

We first got word of the 59-year-old actress dating the Swiss chef last week as per Page Six. They were first publicly spotted at Paris Fashion Week sitting together in the front row at Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023. “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there,” a source divulged to the outlet.

New of Demi and her latest love interest comes just after her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ illness was made public. His daughters Rumer, Tallulah, Scout, Mabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn, revealed that their father has aphasia, a condition that causes brain damage and impaired language skills, in a joint statement. They also shared the news that their father would retiring from acting due to his diagnosis.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the heartbreaking message read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”