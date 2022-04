COVID-19 is a global crisis that no one was prepared for. Many Oklahomans lost their jobs, businesses and homes. During these tough times, homelessness can happen to individuals of all ages, levels of income, ethnicities and backgrounds. Homelessness can happen to anyone. I want to raise awareness about this issue and talk about the available resources and public services Oklahoma City has for those in need of housing.

