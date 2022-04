Rain showers are likely today across much of the area, with wintry mix and slushy snow across northern counties. A few inches of accumulation will be possible across Fond du Lac and northern Sheboygan County. It'll also be windy and colder in the low 40s. Mixed precipitation ends Saturday morning then sunny and near 60° Sunday.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO