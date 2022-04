The 2022 WNBA Draft is one day away, but the drama has already started. In a blockbuster trade earlier this week, the Atlanta Dream acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics in exchange for the Nos. 3 and 14 picks and a future first-round pick swap. In another trade, the Minnesota Lynx sent the Nos. 8 and 13 picks to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for the Aces' first and second round picks in 2023.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO