WAITE PARK — Cathedral/St. John's Prep tennis battled through windy conditions to improve to 2-0 overall with a 4-3 win over North Branch on Monday afternoon. Cathedral/SJP earned wins from all four singles players, beginning with senior Chandler Hendricks at No. 1 singles. Hendricks used a combination of strong forehands, touch around the net and steady serving to win 6-0, 6-2. ...

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO