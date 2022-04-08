Air conditioning units stolen from historic St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A group of men and women eager to begin a new chapter of their lives are now graduates of St. Louis County’s Treatment Court. The diversionary program targets first time low-level and non-violent offenders who are facing jail time. It began in 1999 and primarily served those suffering from drug misuse disorders. Over the years, programs for veterans, DWI and mental health have ben added. Currently, more than 230 people are enrolled in the program, which includes a minimum of 14 months of intensive treatment. Participants undergo regular drug testing, therapy, community service and frequent check-ins with the court.

