MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating two different shootings that happened over the weekend involving three people dead and four people wounded over the weekend. The first shooting happened on Saturday, April 2, 2022, around 2:00 a.m., in the parking lot area of Club Sippers located at 100 Sterlington Road. […]

