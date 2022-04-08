ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Arizona AD Dave Heeke receives 2-year extension

By ARIZONA SPORTS
 4 days ago
The Arizona Board of Regents approved a two-year contract extension for University of Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke on Thursday. Heeke is under contract through March 31, 2025, after he took over the role in February 2017. He previously served as the AD of Central Michigan for 11 years....

