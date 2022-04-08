Mechanical issue stalls Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios

Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA. There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"
