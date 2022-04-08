ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 23:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South winds shift to the northwest this afternoon at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph on Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent this afternoon. Relative humidity as low as 15 percent again Wednesday afternoon. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control. Stray lightning strikes may have the potential to start fires this afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Tularosa Basin HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains, including east and northeast El Paso. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Western El Paso County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Portions of Far West Texas and South Central New Mexico including downtown and west El Paso, Las Cruces, and Deming. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains, including east and northeast El Paso. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern portions of Hudspeth county in Far West Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The strongest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon. Blowing dust will cause difficult driving conditions due to lowered visibility.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Vehicles#Northern New Jersey#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14 inches...highest above 4500 feet and near Santiam Pass. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR EASTERN DICKSON COUNTY At 558 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dickson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Burns and Charlotte. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 181. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dickson, northwestern Williamson, south central Cheatham, northeastern Humphreys and northeastern Hickman Counties through 600 AM CDT At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near McEwen, or 9 miles east of Waverly, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dickson, Waverly, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Burns, Fairview, Hurricane Mills, Charlotte, Vanleer and Bon Aqua. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cheatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cheatham FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 708 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashland City, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Lakewood, Pegram, Burns, Bellevue and Joelton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult over South Pass and the Chief Joseph Highway. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility around a tenth of a mile in heaver snow could result in snowmobilers becoming disoriented and lost.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Western Mogollon Rim HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, North Rim, and Valle. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. A few normally colder locations may drop to near 25 prior to sunrise. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 75 mph expected. Strongest winds through the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

