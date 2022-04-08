Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright dead at 76

Rayfield Wright, a Hall of Fame offensive tackle who appeared in five Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys during his 13-year NFL career, died Thursday. He was 76.

The death of Wright, nicknamed the “Big Cat” because of his agility and 6-foot-6 build, was announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright’s family also confirmed his death Thursday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Wright had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, The Associated Press reported.

Wright, who earned enshrinement to Canton in 2006, was selected first- or second-team All-Pro in six consecutive seasons and was named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Wright was the first offensive lineman in team history to earn a spot in the team’s Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame, the newspaper reported.

Born in Griffin, Georgia, on Aug. 23, 1945, Wright was raised by his mother and grandmother and attended Fairmont High School in Griffin. He played college football at Fort Valley State University.

He was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 1967 draft, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Cowboys used him at tight end, along with some snaps in the defensive line, during his first two seasons, the Morning News reported. He caught two passes in his NFL career for 27 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass from Don Meredith against the Philadelphia Eagles in 1968.

Cowboys coach Tom Landry switched Wright to offensive tackle in his third season in order to protect the Cowboys’ scrambling quarterback, Roger Staubach.

“He was absolutely the best,” Staubach said before Wright’s induction into the Hall of Fame in 2006. “Rayfield was a big, strong guy that was able to transfer his size and strength from tight end to tackle. He also had such quick feet that he was able to deal with some of the faster defensive ends and even the linebacker blitzes.

“If he got beat, I don’t remember it.”

“Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original ‘Big Cat’ helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed.”

In addition to his five Super Bowl appearances, Wright played in eight NFC Championship Games.

Wright was diagnosed with early stage dementia in 2012, ESPN reported. He said he believed they were from the effects of continued blows to the head while playing football, the sports network reported.

In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, Wright said he suffered so many concussions during his NFL career that he could not even count them.

