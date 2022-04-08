Coronavirus: Senators Raphael Warnock, Susan Collins test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Sen. Raphael Warnock, of Georgia, and Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, are the latest lawmakers to test positive for COVID-19.

The announcements by the two senators on Thursday came several hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Warnock, 52, a Democrat, announced his positive test result in a tweet, adding that he is both vaccinated and boosted.

Warnock said his result came from a routine test. At the advice of his physician, Warnock said he plans to isolate.

“If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so,” Warnock said.

Collins, 69, one of three Republicans who broke ranks from her party to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, tested positive late Thursday afternoon, USA Today reported.

“Sen. Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms,” Collins’ office said in a statement, according to The Hill. “The senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Scott Peters of California all tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

