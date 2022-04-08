ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ridgevue baseball hands BK first loss

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

The Ridgevue baseball team handed Bishop Kelly its first loss Thursday.

The Warhawks held off the Knights 10-8 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Ridgevue (9-3, 5-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bishop Kelly (12-1, 5-1) scored three runs in the top of the seventh before its rally fell short.

Luke Nelson led Ridgevue with three RBI and Jake Nelson had two RBI.

COLUMBIA 9, CALDWELL 2: The Wildcats topped the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.

Caden Campa led Columbia (8-4, 4-1) by going 2 for 2 with three RBI. Pitcher Cameran Ward allowed two hits over 5.1 innings and had seven strikeouts.

VALLIVUE 7, NAMPA 2: The Falcons topped the Bulldogs for their first 4A SIC win.

Zac Garner led Vallivue (6-9, 1-4) with two RBI.

SOFTBALL

BISHOP KELLY 16, RIDGEVUE 5, 6 INNINGS: Pilar Cook went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Knights over the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Kaysie Jolley added two homers for Bishop Kelly (10-4, 6-0). The Knights pounded out 17 hits.

COLUMBIA 11, CALDWELL 4: The Wildcats’ starting pitcher scattered six hits and struck out seven to lead the Wildcats past the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.

VALLIVUE 10, NAMPA 3: The Falcons struck for seven runs in the fifth to beat the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.

Britney Henderson led Vallivue by throwing a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Bella Magallon went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
660
Followers
901
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy