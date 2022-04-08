LOCAL ROUNDUP: Ridgevue baseball hands BK first loss

The Ridgevue baseball team handed Bishop Kelly its first loss Thursday.

The Warhawks held off the Knights 10-8 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Ridgevue (9-3, 5-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bishop Kelly (12-1, 5-1) scored three runs in the top of the seventh before its rally fell short.

Luke Nelson led Ridgevue with three RBI and Jake Nelson had two RBI.

COLUMBIA 9, CALDWELL 2: The Wildcats topped the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.

Caden Campa led Columbia (8-4, 4-1) by going 2 for 2 with three RBI. Pitcher Cameran Ward allowed two hits over 5.1 innings and had seven strikeouts.

VALLIVUE 7, NAMPA 2: The Falcons topped the Bulldogs for their first 4A SIC win.

Zac Garner led Vallivue (6-9, 1-4) with two RBI.

SOFTBALL

BISHOP KELLY 16, RIDGEVUE 5, 6 INNINGS: Pilar Cook went 2 for 4 with four RBI to lead the Knights over the Warhawks in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Kaysie Jolley added two homers for Bishop Kelly (10-4, 6-0). The Knights pounded out 17 hits.

COLUMBIA 11, CALDWELL 4: The Wildcats’ starting pitcher scattered six hits and struck out seven to lead the Wildcats past the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.

VALLIVUE 10, NAMPA 3: The Falcons struck for seven runs in the fifth to beat the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.

Britney Henderson led Vallivue by throwing a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Bella Magallon went 2 for 4 with two RBI.