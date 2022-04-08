ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

A 10-strikeout pitching effort helps Zachary remain undefeated in district play

By BROCK SANDERS
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZachary pitcher Braden Clark fired 10 strikeouts and the Broncos took advantage of six errors for a 9-2 victory at Denham Springs on Thursday. Zachary fell behind early but rallied to remain undefeated in District 4-5A play, thanks in part to Yellow Jackets errors in back-to-back innings. Clark led...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

