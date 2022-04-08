Brian Kelly remains Brian Kelly's biggest fan

Notre Dame’s winningest coach in football history is none other than current head LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly is responsible for turning around a Notre Dame program that was mired in mediocrity for the 16 years before his arrival.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s players and Notre Dame’s less-than-elite team facilities are the reason that Kelly also owns the record for having the most losses by any coach in Fighting Irish football history.

His football knowledge, relentless work ethic, and great abilities are the only reason Notre Dame football has won 10 or more games each of the last five seasons. His players and lack of developed facilities at Notre Dame during that time are the reason for any Fighting Irish loss since 2010.

Kelly spent time with some of the national media recently in pieces that started to trickle out on Thursday. The man now heading the LSU football program spoke to Ralph Russo of the Associated Press and to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports recently and in both pieces it’s clear that Kelly remains his own biggest fan and that everyone else is to blame for any of his short-comings.

Below are a few of the highlights, or lowlights of Kelly’s interviews as LSU is set to open spring football for the first time under his watch.

LSU has got "players that want to be great"

Credit: Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU. “I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship. And I came down here because I want to be in the American League East.”

Certainly the facilities at LSU are impressive and anyone who leads you to believe otherwise is wrong. However, the comment about the players is a slap in the face to anyone who played for Kelly at Notre Dame.

Did Notre Dame players not want to be great and win a national championship? Are the facilities really what held back Notre Dame from winning a national championship under Kelly or was it perhaps something else? We’ll continue…

Took Notre Dame as far as they could go

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly directs his team against LSU during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. Notre Dame won 21-17. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

“I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me,” Kelly said. “I felt like we had both got to a point where this is what they could do, right? This is what I did. And we couldn’t get past that. OK? And so here we are.”

Let’s not get this confused. Notre Dame went as far as they were capable of going under Brian Kelly’s watch. That’s impressive compared to Charlie Weis, Tyrone Willingham, and Bob Davie who found nowhere near the same success at Notre Dame as Kelly. However, Notre Dame can go farther than Kelly ever took them and there is a significant reason for that.

Nutrition center a must

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

“I felt like that what I was looking for was student-athlete centered. And I was pushing for more for the student-athlete. And I wanted to see that piece. And we didn’t seem to be on the same path as to how that was going to get accomplished,” Kelly said.

“We don’t have that,” Kelly said of LSU’s nutrition center, reflexively referring to Notre Dame as we. “We hand out food. That’s precooked.”

We heard from reports shortly after his departure that the nutrition program was something Kelly wanted at Notre Dame. It’s clearly a sticking point with Kelly but does he want us to believe that the lack of that was why Notre Dame showed up unprepared to play against Cincinnati this past fall?

The man does a marvelous job of drawing your attention elsewhere and away from bigger issues. You can tell he began his professional life in politics after college.

Recruiting problems at Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“I’m gone for six weeks at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “From L.A. to New Jersey to Texas to wherever.”

Now he can jump in his new Tesla Model X Plaid and drive a few hours in any direction to recruit blue-chip prospects.

Thank you Brian for making it public what any Notre Dame football follower has long known. Kelly would rather be on a golf course than putting in the endless hours recruiting that it requires to win big at Notre Dame. That’s fine and he’s welcome to not wanting to have to do that.

However, then don’t blame everyone else when you don’t reach your ultimate goals. Perhaps if Kelly would have put a little more effort into such things then he’d have won a major postseason game in his 12 seasons at Notre Dame.

And perhaps the lack of a nutritional table wouldn’t have been such an issue.

But then again it does require less work to have your players get fed healthier foods than it does to put in your own extra hours recruiting the way Notre Dame has to recruit.

If it wasn’t clear to you already, Notre Dame is closer to getting over the hump and ending their national title drought despite the fact Marcus Freeman has never even coached a regular season game, than they were at any point during Brian Kelly’s tenure under the Golden Dome.

Talked to Saban before taking LSU job

Alabama head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly after the BCS National Championship college football game Monday, Jan. 7, 2013, in Miami. Alabama won 42-14. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kelly talked extensively to Saban before and after making the move to get advice.

“It was like, ‘You’d be crazy not to take it,’ ” Kelly said.

Perhaps Nick Saban just knew Kelly would only take LSU a certain distance much like he did Notre Dame, and that would be in the best interest of Alabama?

On Freeman as Notre Dame's head coach

Credit: Mark Henle-USA TODAY Sports

“I needed 19 years of head coaching experience to f— up the first couple of years at Notre Dame,” Kelly joked about his 16-10 start in his first two years with the Irish. “There will be some rough spots [for Freeman]. He’s smart. He’ll lean on the people around him.”

There certainly will be some learning on the job moments that I’m not certain much of the Notre Dame fan base is ready for but whatever growing pains come in 2022 and perhaps 2023 will be well worth it when Freeman brings the program to heights it hasn’t seen in over 30 years.