Lee County today launched a new resource website to provide a wide range of information tools to residents and visitors in a single, easily assessable location. The site is available at www.leegov.com/tools. It is part of the Lee Board of County Commissioners’ commitment to their Strategic Priorities, which include Community Engagement. The Board is committed to building communications strategies on multiple platforms and develop interactive tools to allow easy access to information for quality of life and for board policies.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO