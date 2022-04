GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Six years ago, Ameshya Williams-Holiday was a senior at West Harrison High School, and fresh off one of the most dominant basketball careers anyone had put together in South Mississippi in some time. After one season at Mississippi State, she transferred to Jackson State, where she helped lead the Tigers to a 48-3 SWAC record in her three seasons. A remarkable career, but it’s not finished yet.

