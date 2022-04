Although Samsung has been trying to bring its in-house Exynos chip up to the same level as competing offerings from Apple and Qualcomm, the efforts have failed so far. Two years back, the company abandoned its Mongoose cores in favor of ARM's design, and its latest flagship chip, the Exynos 2200, features a GPU made in collaboration with AMD. The South Korean company is considering shaking things up to boost the performance of its home-brewed processors, suggests a new report.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO